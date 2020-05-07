For weeks, we have been told that staying apart is a key to stoping the spread of COVID-19 in our state. And stopping that spread is vital if we want to have a thriving economy.
While we had many people bustling about at different stores during the stay-home order, most people practiced social distancing, giving others their space in sometimes-crowded aisles and making sure they covered their mouths when they sneezed or coughed.
Many people also started wearing masks.
The fabric masks are not to be confused with the N95 respirators that provide the best protection against the virus. In fact, we know the homemade masks are unlikely to keep us from breathing what someone else has exhaled.
But guidance from the Centers for Disease Control recommends these fabric masks not to protect ourselves, but to protect others.
These masks can help slow the spread of the virus by people who have no symptoms but still have the virus in the droplets they breathe out.
The asymptomatic spread of the illness is what prompted the CDC to change their stance on cloth masks. Just look at the numbers of cases in our state prisons, where the vast majority of people have shown no symptoms. While it is good to know that many people have the virus and suffer no ill effects, these asymptomatic people make it harder to know that you have the illness and could be spreading it to others.
Health officials recommend using these masks in places where it can be difficult to keep 6 feet distance between you and others.
The masks should fit snugly, but comfortably, against the side of your face and include multiple layers of fabric. They can be laundered and machine dried without damaging their use. And you should still be able to breathe through them.
Masks aren’t appropriate for everyone — like children under age 2 or people who have difficulty breathing. And they are certainly not a silver bullet in this fight against COVID-19.
But they are a tool we can use to protect our community from continued ill effects of this virus.
As you begin moving about the community, visiting the businesses that you’ve missed, consider using a mask to offer a little more protection.
And keep washing your hands and using hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your face. Cover your cough.
And if you are sick or at high-risk for COVID-19 complications, continue to stay home.
—Crossville Chronicle
