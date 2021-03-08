One in five children in Tennessee live in poverty. In Cumberland County, it’s one child in every four children.
For 2021, that means a family of four lives on less than $26,500 a year.
These statistics come from 2018, the most recent data available for the annual Kids Count report on child well-being.
About half of those children fall into what is called “extreme poverty,” with family incomes at 50% of that federal poverty line.
And almost half — 47% — of Tennessee children are considered economically disadvantaged, with family incomes under 200% of the federal poverty level.
One in five children also lived in “food insecure” household, and one in four of those households did not qualify for food assistance programs.
Tennessee’s economy was thriving in 2018. We were on the cusp of historically low unemployment. We saw improvements from years before, with fewer children living in poverty or with food insecurity.
Then, the global pandemic hit.
We don’t yet know the impact of the pandemic on poverty in our state, or how many people have left the workforce due to job loss or childcare issues, but we know many people have been impacted.
The state has a resource specifically for families who are struggling economically, a resource that has gone unused. In late 2019, we learned the state had amassed a $740 million surplus in federal funds in its Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
This isn’t like the state’s rainy day fund, which is made up of revenue surpluses and budget savings. This is federal funding awarded to the state to help address issues of childhood poverty and help provide these families a hand up when they need it.
For more than a year, legislators have studied the issue and how to use these funds. With every day that passes, another family goes without the help that they need.
Gov. Bill Lee is set to release a plan in the coming weeks. Though few details are known, Lee has said he would propose a 25% increase in monthly TANF payments — currently about $245 — to eligible families.
The funds could also be used to provide grants to organizations working with families to help lift them out of poverty.
Gov. Bill Lee has proposed legislation that would create a two-year pilot program offered enhanced educational support services or enhanced cash assistance for families seeking a degree, certification or educational advancement. That program would be capped at the state’s annual federal grant amount, about $191 million. The legislation would also establish fines for individuals who obtain food assistance through fraud. If approved, it would not take effect until July 1.
An alternate plan would provide $300 million in community projects that fight poverty and would cap the state’s reserves at one year’s worth of funding — about $191 million. Allocations would not start until mid-2022.
Regardless of which plan the state chooses — of if lawmakers choose a combination of the two, time is of the essence. This money has accumulated for years without being used for its intended purpose — to help struggling families.
We need solutions to housing, childcare, food insecurity and education and job training to provide these families with not just the necessities of today, but hope for a better tomorrow.
—Crossville Chronicle
