Every year, millions of American are unable to vote because they missed important registration deadlines. When Election Day rolls around, they find they cannot participate in their government because they didn’t sign up in time.
But voting is a privilege — and one many citizens had to fight for in generations past.
Civil Rights photographer Ernest C. Withers captured a photo in 1960 of a young African American woman who had just received her voter registration card. Taken in Fayette County, TN, during the height of segregation, the woman faced the threat of reprisals for simply registering to vote.
Business owners and property owners in the town had been firing and evicting African Americans who dared to register. When the federal government manages to end a boycott by election officials, African Americans begin registering — but only on Wednesdays. They stand in line for hours. People throw hot coffee on them or spit on them.
And they watch their white neighbors come and go in a matter of minutes while they continue to wait in the August heat.
Yet the look of joy on the young woman’s face shows how much she valued her right to vote. She’s beaming.
Most of us cannot imagine jumping through such hoops to simply register to vote. It’s a relatively easy process now.
Cumberland County has 41,238 voters registered. Voters must be citizens of the United States, at least 18 years old before the date of the next election and a resident of Tennessee.
Tennessee doesn’t allow individuals convicted of a felony to vote unless their conviction has been expunged or voting rights have been restored. The listed offenses vary by date of conviction, so refer to the Tennessee Secretary of State website or contact the election commission to learn more.
You can register online at ovr.govote.tn.gov.
You can download a registration from from sos.tn.gov and mail it to the Cumberland County Election Commission.
You can pick up an application at the election commission office, county clerk’s office, public libraries, or the county register of deeds office.
You can register when visiting the Department of Health, Department of Human Services, Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, the Department of Mental Health, the Department of Safety motor vehicles division or the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.
When you go to vote, you must provide a government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license or passport.
So many people around the world and throughout history have fought for the right to have a say in their government. It’s a precious right we should not take for granted and it’s easier than ever before to register.
If you haven’t registered to vote or you need to update your information after a move, contact the Cumberland County Election Commission at 2 S. Main St., Suite 105, or call 931-484-4919.
—Crossville Chronicle
