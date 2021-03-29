About 1 in 9 people in Tennessee are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Nationally, it’s about 1 in 6.
When vaccines first became available, supplies were scarce and people were told to be patient, that their time would come. But many have let the opportunity to get a vaccine pass them by. The Tennessee Department of Health said last week only about 20% of vaccine appointments are being filled in West Tennessee. We’re doing well in the Upper Cumberland, but we need as many people as possible to get the vaccine to protect as many people as possible.
So far, more than 26,000 residents of Cumberland County have had at least one dose of the vaccine, with 16.6% of residents fully vaccinated.
Right now, anyone 16 and older who wants a vaccine can get one.
You can register online with the Department of Health at covid19.tn.gov or call 866-442-5301
You can find other providers with the vaccine at vaccinefinder.org, which lets you sort results by the type of vaccine available. As of the time this was written Monday morning, there were 12 locations offering vaccinations, with eight with vaccine in stock.
Plateau Pediatrics announced over the weekend it would hold another vaccination clinic April 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cumberland County Playhouse. They have 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot, available.
A COVID-19 vaccine is the best and safest way to become immune to the virus that has held the world hostage for the past year. Even if you had COVID-19, you should get the vaccine.
People may worry about the safety of vaccines, but each of the three vaccines available in the U.S. have been given to millions of people and shown to be safe and effective. Some people may have allergic reactions, and that’s why providers ask individuals to wait at least 15 minutes after getting their shot. Medical providers staff the waiting areas and you can blow your horn if you have trouble.
If you have concerns about the safety of the vaccines or how it might interact with any medications or illness you have, the best place to get guidance is from your primary care provider. Call and talk with them about your concerns.
The vaccine cannot give you COVID-19. And while the different vaccines offer different efficacy rates, they all prevent severe illness from the virus.
—Crossville Chronicle
