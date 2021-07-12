Tourism is big business in Tennessee.
In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a screeching halt, tourists spent more than $23 billion in the state. Cumberland County’s share of that was $132.1 million. The county was 19th out of Tennessee’s 95 counties for tourism dollars.
Each day in 2019, $361,913 was spent in the county.
Those dollars meant more than just what folks spent in our restaurants and hotels. It meant tax dollars to help our community. A state study on the economic impact of tourism found Cumberland County households paid $516.93 less in state and local taxes thanks to those visitors to our golf courses, the Cumberland County Playhouse, the state park, and the many other area attractions.
Those visitors also supported jobs. More than 1,000 people in our community were employed in tourist-related jobs in 2018.
But the tourism industry was hit hard in 2020 and has struggled to rebound as the economy has reopened. By February 2021, the state reported travel spending was down by about $492 million.
But travel has been picking up — thanks to the availability of vaccines and easing restrictions across the state.
Last week, Gov. Bill Lee launched a new campaign designed to draw more people to the Volunteer State. Called “Tennessee on Me,” the promotion offers 10,000 people $250 flight vouchers if they book a qualifying stay in one of four Tennessee cities.
To qualify, individuals must book a two-night stay in Knoxville, Nashville, Chattanooga or Memphis and book a flight to the commercial airports in those cities.
It will cost the state $2.5 million.
Lee and his administration have defended the move, saying these communities are still struggling with the loss of visitors from large conventions and business travel.
We will let others argue if the state should be using tax dollars to incentivize travel to the state or not. We do, however, think it’s a shame the only communities to benefit are the four large metro areas. The program should not have limited travelers to these communities, but encouraged them to explore some of the state’s treasures found off the beaten path — like Cumberland County.
Cumberland County is on track to meet the $668,166 budgeted for hotel-motel tax revenue this year, but that’s only because the county commission reduced its budget estimates for this revenue source. In the 2018-’19 fiscal year, hotel-motel tax revenue contributed more than $833,000 to our local government.
State government isn’t supposed to be picking winners and losers. If they want to spur tourism to Tennessee, they need to consider how to support all areas of our state equally.
—Crossville Chronicle
