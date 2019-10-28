Later this week, many of our young and young-at-heart will have the chance to bring their wildest dreams to life and enjoy a flight of fancy.
While Halloween is a time of fun and joy, it can also be dangerous for little ghosts and goblins out at night. We can all do our part to make sure everyone has a great time Thursday and returns home safe.
•Watch for children on roadways, medians and curbs
•Be careful when entering or exiting driveways
•Choose costumes with some reflective material
•Take flashlights when walking around neighborhoods
•Try to stay in well-lit areas
•Make sure masks don’t obstruct a child’s vision
•Don’t enter a stranger’s home or car
•Put the electronics down and stay aware of your surroundings
Boo on Main is set for Thursday, with Main St. closed from Hwy. 70 to Taylor Ave. from 4 to 9 p.m. Motorists, please use an alternate route. Use caution in the areas around Main St. as you may encounter pedestrians trying to get to the festival.
More than 30 vendor are scheduled to be at the second annual event, with lots of treats for the kids. Come out and be part of the fun.
