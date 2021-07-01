Help is available for people who fell behind on their rent payments during the pandemic, but time is running out for millions of renters across the country.
A federal moratorium on evictions ends July 31. But despite billions of dollars allocated to help struggling renters, an estimated 10 million renters face thousands in rent debt.
An eviction can be the start of a downward spiral for families. Once you have an eviction on your credit, it can be hard to find a new place to live. And with housing costs rising, it can be even harder for families to find safe, affordable house.
Sometimes, people lose their possessions because they have nowhere to take them when they leave their old home. The stress of not knowing where you’ll live can make it difficult to keep a job or find a job. It can make it hard for children to remain in their schools. It can impact mental and physical health.
And, during the pandemic, evictions were halted because closer living conditions could lead to more spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Congress approved a total of $46.55 billion in rental and housing assistance. In some areas, that money has not made its way to the people who need it. More than 444 state, local and tribal programs have been set up across the country to administer the emergency rental assistance program funds.
The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is administering the rental assistance program for much of Tennessee, including Cumberland County. Back in May, 74 Cumberland County residents applied, starting the process to get rent relief payments.
“The program’s intended to help people who lost their job or lost a chunk of their income due to COVID and, as a result, have fallen behind on their rent or utilities,” said Ralph M. Perry, THDA executive director. “These are folks who were good tenants and regular payers until something beyond their control happened to them … that’s not their fault. The intent of the program is to make them whole.”
THDA received $384 million to help Tennessee renters.
Renters earning less than 80% of the area median income can apply — that’s less than $45,100 for a family of four in Cumberland County.
The program offers up to 12 months of assistance total. It can catch up missed rent payment and pay ahead to give renters a chance to find work and get on solid financial footing.
Landlords or tenants can start the application for rent relief process through the online portal at thda.org under COVID-19 Rent Relief. Both landlords and tenants will be required to provide verification and documentation as proof of eligibility. The COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center, at 844-500-1112, has staff who can answer questions about eligibility or help individuals with the application.
If you are worried about losing your home with the eviction moratorium expires, reach out and see if help is available.
—Crossville Chronicle
