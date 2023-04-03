Flags were flying at half-staff again last week, reminding us of an unimaginable loss just days before.
A shooter entered a Nashville grade school and killed six people — including three students who were only 9 years old.
We are all sending the families of these victims our thoughts and prayers. But thoughts and prayers cannot be our only response. We need action.
Those killed were students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, head master Katherine Koonce, custodian Mike Hill and substitute teacher Cynthia Peak.
Education Week has reported 13 school shootings since the start of 2023 that resulted in injury or death. Ten people have died in these shootings. That includes the six killed Monday as they went about their lessons and their work.
There is still so much we do not know about Monday’s shooting. But what we do know shows the need to take action.
We know the shooter entered the school while it was in session, shattering the glass doors of the school and walking down armed with three firearms.
Schools should be reviewing their procedures to ensure those who would harm our children cannot gain easy access to our classrooms and hallways. Doors must be secured. Glass should be reinforced so that it’s not so easy broken. Alarms should alert those inside when someone breaks in.
We know the events unfolded quickly. It was 15 minutes from the time the shooter entered the building to the time officers with Metro Nashville Police Department shot and killed the shooter.
We should be supporting our law enforcement as they train for calls no one ever wants to hear come across a police radio. We should support them with the training and equipment necessary to carry out their duties. And we should ensure they have the resources they need after the emergency has passed.
We know that mental health likely played a role in the tragedy.
Mental health care remains far too hard to access by the people who need it most. Tennessee must make it easier for people to get the help they desperately need.
The shooter was being treated for an emotional disorder. Family members knew the shooter had sold one gun, at their insistence, but were unaware of seven other firearms hidden in the home.
Yet, Tennessee has no law that would have required the shooter — who had no criminal history — to relinquish firearms despite their family’s concern.
Termed “red flag laws” or “extreme risk laws,” these tools allow law enforcement or loved ones to petition a court for an order temporarily preventing someone in mental crisis from accessing guns.
When the order expires, individuals can have their firearms restored to them.
Such laws are currently in place in 19 states.
We can’t know if such a law would have made a difference on Monday. We also can’t know what future tragedy could be averted by enacting such a law.
Gov. Bill Lee last Tuesday called on Tennesseans to pray. He added that prayer was “the first thing we should do, but it’s not the only thing.”
Lee said, “There will be a time to talk about the legislation and budget proposals we’ve brought forward this year. And clearly there’s more work to do.”
We urge the state to think about commonsense measures that can save lives.
Give schools the resources they need to make their facilities safer — with money and personnel.
Give law enforcement the tools they need to train for their response and to cope in the aftermath of such violence.
Give people suffering from mental health disorders access to the care they need.
Give families and friends an avenue to protect their loved ones through a red flag law.
Continue to send these families your sincere thoughts and prayers, but support them also with your actions. Ask your elected officials to support commonsense efforts to curb mass shootings in our communities.
—Crossville Chronicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.