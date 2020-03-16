Like most of our readers, we are also disappointed that events have been canceled, especially the girls' state basketball tournament.
The young women who make up the Stone Memorial High School Lady Panthers team have worked hard all season -- and before -- to be among the top four high schools their size in the state. It's disappointing for the seniors, who won't have this chance again, and to their coaches who have been with them every step of the way.
It's disappointing to the fans who have cheered them on and the families that have rearranged schedules and sacrificed for years to help ensure their child could participate.
If the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association can find a way for the tournament to continue safely, we hope they do so.
If they don't, our players are still champions and we congratulate them on an outstanding season.
But the current measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 go beyond a ballgame -- no matter how high stakes it is.
You'll read on this page a column about "flattening the curve."
Efforts to slow the spread of this virus can help ensure our health care infrastructure is equipped to handle more patients. That's the situation that's put Italy in such dire straits this past week. They simply don't have enough hospital beds, ventilators and medical personnel to care for everyone who needs them.
More than 1,000 people have died from this novel strain of coronavirus in Italy.
Right now, the New York Times is reporting 3,600 Americans have tested positive for COVD-19, but the number continues to grow. At least 66 patients have died.
As of press time, the number of people testing positive for the illness in Tennessee was 39.
Most people may not have serious symptoms. Some people may have none — which sounds like a good thing until you consider how they could unknowingly spread COVID-19 to people with serious underlying health conditions, like heart disease, diabetes, asthma or whose immune systems aren't able to fight back as well as ours.
Right now, large gatherings are discouraged. We're tracking event cancellations and closures and other information. It's available at https://www.crossville-chronicle.com/covid-19/.
We thank you for recognizing and supporting community journalism. While pieces of information may be obtained from various sources, a general news organization such as the Crossville Chronicle is your best source for a wide range of local, state and national verified information.
While most content on our website is exclusive to our readers, we have lifted the fee for coronavirus reports that are posted as breaking news. This won’t cover all coronavirus stories, but it will cover those that have the greatest effect on public health and have the largest impact.
We know it is difficult to escape fear when a national emergency is declared, continents are closed off, the stock market crashes and some of our most treasured events are canceled, but we urge everyone to avoid panic and remain calm.
There is no need to hoard goods from grocery stores, only to deny our neighbors.
We live in a small world, connected by business, academic and leisure travelers. The goal of limiting contact is to prevent the spread and allow health-care workers to treat smaller numbers of patients that do become infected.
We urge you to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
And we have a couple of recommendations of our own:
• Use your time at home to do some social media distancing, too, and engage with your family.
• Take a walk in the fresh air and enjoy one of our beautiful parks.
• Call an old friend or co-worker.
This isn’t the March Madness we anticipated or desired, but we can make the best of it.
