Only 54.1% of Cumberland County's households have filled out their 2020 Census form. Across the state, 55.2% of residents had filled out the short form that asks who lives in your household.
The Census is vital to ensuring we are fairly represented in federal, state and local legislative bodies. It helps determine the share of federal and state taxes that come back to our communities. It helps ensure our leaders can properly plan for the future by identifying areas with lots of new residents.
Census Day was set for April 1. Of course, April 1 was also when the stay-at-home order started in earnest in Tennessee. So perhaps in all the hubbub, many of us simply forgot to take part in this 10-year count required under the U.S. Constitution.
The good news is, there is still time for you to respond, and technology makes it easier than ever to participate.
There are three ways you can respond to the Census and stand up to be counted for your community. The short form can be completed online, by phone or by mail.
The easiest and fastest way to complete your Census is online at my2020census.gov.
The federal government sent all households an invitation to the Census in March. This postcard had your census ID. If you don't have this, the Census Bureau can help you online. Simply click the "I do not have a Census ID link" on the website. You may have to answer a few more questions, but you can soon complete your Census and go about your business until 2030, when the next Census begins.
The website doesn't save your responses, so set aside 10 minutes or so when you can complete the questionnaire in one sitting.
If you would rather answer by phone, call 844-330-2020 to speak with a Census worker.
If you received your Census questionnaire in the mail, you can fill it out and mail it back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.