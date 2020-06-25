Haven’t registered to vote?
There’s still time — you have until July 7 to register to be able to cast your ballot in the Aug. 6 county general election and state primary. And it’s easy.
Go to ovr.govote.tn.gov if you have a valid Tennessee driver’s license or Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID. You’ll be prompted to answer five yes-or-no questions to determine your voter eligibility before inputing your information.
All total, the process takes 3-5 minutes at best.
If you just moved to Cumberland County and haven’t changed your address on your Tennessee driver’s license, you can do that and register to vote at dl.safety.tn.gov.
We realize this solution is not for everyone. The websites also offer links to applications that can be printed, completed at your convenience and taken to the Cumberland County Election Office, at 2 South Main St., Suite 105, Crossville, across from the Cumberland County Courthouse, to finish the process.
To vote in Tennessee, you must be a U.S. citizen, live in the state, and be age 18 or older on or before the next election. Special instructions at sos.tn.gov cover voting rights for those who have been convicted of a felony.
Whether online or in person at the Election Commission, registering to vote takes mere minutes of your time. It’s free and easy.
And exercise your right to vote, whether you cast your ballot early, by mail or show up at the polling place on Election Day.
The time you spend registering and voting enables you to put our county, state and country on the course it will follow for the next four years.
Make sure your voice is heard. Register and exercise your right to vote now for our future.
—Crossville Chronicle
