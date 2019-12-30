As Cumberland County enters 2020, there are many things to be excited about.
This past year, the community has enjoyed the new Garrison Park. People flock to the new playground and park at the corner of Fourth St. and Miller Ave. every time the weather permits, including this past Saturday.
Now, the city is discussing the next steps in the park's development, with ideas for more seating, shade structures and a multi-use athletic field.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster reported five companies are seeking grants to expand access to high-speed internet in various sections of the county. His survey earlier this year showed residents across the county struggled with slow internet speeds. Funding announcements are expected in the spring.
The city has also made progress on their efforts to improve sidewalks. City crews completed Webb Ave. this year, with paving of the road planned for the spring. The long-awaited downtown sidewalk project, funded by a state grant, is slated to begin this spring, as well.
The city, county and Chamber of Commerce also continue to work with industrial development agencies to market the community to potential employers.
Work continues on the Peavine Rd. project, with an estimated completion date of November 2020. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is also continuing its right-of-way acquisition and design for the first stretch of the Hwy. 127 N. project. A spokesperson for the state department told the Chronicle the state hopes to advertise for bids for the section from Interstate 40 to Potato Farm Rd. this summer.
None of these projects will come to fruition overnight. It can be frustrating for residents and leaders alike to wait. But without proper planning and preparation, nothing can be accomplished. We look forward to seeing the results of these projects and enjoying more opportunity for our community to grow and prosper in the year ahead.
—Crossville Chronicle
