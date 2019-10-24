Cumberland County awoke Wednesday to the news that the legendary Minister’s Treehouse had burned to the ground.
What was believed to be the world’s tallest treehouse was the labor of a man of God who said the Lord told him to build it. The story behind it rose to proportions matching the size of Horace Burgess’ creation. It attracted tourists worldwide who spent hours traipsing through the winding 10-story structure that spanned across seven trees.
Though the landmark was closed by the state fire marshal in September 2012, enthusiasts never waned in their hopes that it would reopen. As news of its swift destruction swept across the region and nation Wednesday, many turned to social media to express their heartbreak and share memories from the structure’s heyday.
“Breaks my heart to see the treehouse gone every time I went to the treehouse I felt the spirit of the Lord,” said a Facebook user on the Chronicle’s page.
“Now I’ll never get to see it,” another posted on “Abandoned Tennessee,” a Facebook group devoted to treasured sites of yesteryear whose members frequently express a fondness for the iconic structure.
It took mere minutes to destroy the years of work Burgess lovingly poured into The Minister’s Treehouse. But its monumental impact exceeded the structure itself. That’s a big feat for a small-town minister and his creation tucked away in a corner of the Cumberland Plateau — and it’s one that fire cannot undo.
Through love, the legend lives on.
—Crossville Chronicle
