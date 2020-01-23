What can you find in the public notices of this newspaper?
Building or construction projects for your local government. Real estate for sale. Estates seeking to settle a person’s final affairs. Families seeking heirs. People trying to notify others of legal proceedings.
If you want to work for the county as a contractor or consultant, or sell them things, you can find information on bid lettings.
Throughout the year, you’ll find statements on the finances of our area utility districts, information on the county budget, meeting notices and sample ballots for upcoming elections.
The Crossville Chronicle is a paper of “general circulation” and meets the legal requirement for publishing these important items. You can find them in the classified section of every edition. We also work with the Tennessee Press Association to provide online access to the local public notices and public notices from around the state.
A recent TPA examination of newspaper circulation found most reached at least 70% of the households in their communities.
And the online portal provides a one-stop shop to find out what’s happening across the state. You don’t have to go digging on government websites to find what you’re looking for. You don’t have to search for foreclosure listings at 15 different banks. You don’t have to go to every government office to find out when they’re meeting.
It’s there, at your fingertips.
This is just one service the Crossville Chronicle provides this community. We also remain committed to covering local news that you won’t find anywhere else and providing the fun stuff, too, like puzzle, calendar listings and fun photos of the latest community event.
—Crossville Chronicle
