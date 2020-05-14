In perhaps one of the silver linings of the COVID-19 health crisis, the need to broadcast public meetings held electronically is allowing more people to observe how their government operates.
Our local governments have had to overcome a few hurdles. Facebook, for example, sets limits on how long you can be live in a 24-hour period. They’ve also changed some technology requirements.
That caused a hiccup in Saturday’s interviews for director of schools. Kudos to Elbert Farley, the technology director for the school system, who quickly adjusted to the circumstances and had videos of each of the hour-long interviews posted that afternoon.
Our school system and Crossville city government have broadcast their meetings — either through audio for the city or on Facebook Live for the school system — for several years.
The documents discussed in meetings can be found online, too. For the school system, visit ccschools.k12tn.net and find BOE Connect. There, you can find the documents that support each action item.
For the city of Crossville, visit crossvilletn.gov and find the City Council link, then click “Agendas and Minutes, 6/12/2012-Present.” There, you can find the packets of information for each item before the council.
The Cumberland County website, cumberlandcountytn.gov, offers a “Documents of Interest” tab that posts items like the agenda packet for the next meeting of the Cumberland County Commission, the county budget and other information.
The county, hampered by the lack of a full-time technology director and some technology issues at the Cumberland County Courthouse, has had to adjust quickly to this new way of conducting government business. Thanks to Ben Lomand, a dedicated conference line was made available, allowing the commissioners to dial in for their meetings.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster has posted those recordings within just a few minutes of the meetings being adjourned. Those meetings can be found at the county’s website, cumberlandcountytn.gov.
The order allowing our legislative bodies to meet in this way has been extended through June 30, so we can expect this new normal to continue a while longer. But we hope all our legislative bodies continue to make recordings of these meetings available to the public. Anything that allows more people to witness first hand the actions of their elected leaders is a positive thing.
Electronic meetings have come about due to necessity. They do not replace all the facets of face-to-face meetings that are vital to openness and transparency. Whether though public comments at the opening of a meeting or simply shaking your representative’s hand and saying, “I’d like to talk to you about an issue I’m having,” the opportunity to foster communication and understanding are more limited through the current electronic meeting formats.
And they don’t replace the journalists who are continuing to report on these meetings, providing concise explanations and context for everyone who simply has too much going on in their day to sit through four committee meetings lasting about an hour each. We are happy to continue providing that service to all our readers.
But these electronic meetings are but another tool to keep everyone informed. We hope all local governments continue to provide this expanded public access in the future.
—Crossville Chronicle
