Take a walk down many a country road and you’ll find it.
Trash. Plastic drink bottles. Fast food burger wrappers. Straws and plastic lids. They’re tossed onto the side of the road or into people’s yards.
Sometimes you’ll happen upon bigger messes — discarded appliances, carpet remnants or, as recently reported to the Chronicle, 18 tires left on the side of a rarely used road in the county.
Where many of us see a beautiful countryside, some people seem to only see a place to throw their garbage.
How disgusting to walk up on someone’s used napkins when you’re out enjoying a pleasant walk.
It’s not only ugly to look at, it’s also bad for our community and our environment. Trash can attract rodents or mosquitoes that spread disease. Plastics and other trash can find their way into our water systems, harming fish and other wildlife. Some materials may even include hazardous chemicals.
Littering is a crime, punishable with fines, community service, or both.
Tennessee estimates more than 100 million pieces of litter on our roadways. The good news is that’s down about 53% since 2006. The bad news is there’s still 100 million pieces of trash on our roads. It costs at least $15 million each year to clean up litter in our state.
What can you do about litter and trash left on the side of the roads? First, always make sure you’re doing your part and properly disposing of your own garbage. We have 14 convenience centers located around the county that accept your household garbage and provide convenient single-stream recycling containers. Just keep your plastic, cardboard, metal and paper separate from your other trash and dispose of it all at the same time. Keep your glass separate from all that. It can be recycled, too.
If you need to get rid of tires, you can take those to the recycling center on Maryetta Ave. in Crossville. There is a fee, but it starts at $1 per tire for regular car tire. The center also takes metal – like old appliances — textiles, used oil and more.
The home handyman or weekend DIY-er may have things the recycling center can’t take, like old carpet or drywall. You can take these things to the Cumberland Waste Disposal transfer station at 81 Stevens St. It’s open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Encourage your friends to also take care of their trash. If they throw something on the ground or walk away from their trash and leave it behind, ask them to do the right thing.
Other options to help fight litter in our community is to volunteer with the Adopt-A-Highway program or find a scheduled cleanup in the area.
You can also call the litter hotline, 1-877-8LITTER, to report litterbugs.
We have a beautiful county. Let’s all do our part to keep it clean.
