Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.