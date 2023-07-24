Housing is expensive.
A look at listings for homes — or apartments, if you can find them — and you may ask yourself how people can afford such high prices for a roof over their head. One online site for rental properties Crossville found monthly rentals starting around $635 (for those meeting strict income limits) to more than $2,000 a month for a three-bedroom home.
It isn’t a new issue. The community has talked about the need for affordable housing since last summer when the city briefly closed the Village Inn and again as the city’s purchase of the property progressed.
Across the state, housing supply is difficult to come by. Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises, or Fahe, estimates Tennessee is short about 133,000 affordable rental units across the state. And demand for housing is up about 19% but housing supply is down 24%.
Those figures leave a lot of people wondering where they’re going to live or taking on unaffordable rental costs that put them at greater risk of homelessness.
In Cumberland County, the lack of a safe, affordable place to live can impact the ability to attract workers to our growing community and lead many to look elsewhere to build their own American Dream.
But Fahe is hoping a recent $10 million appropriation from Tennessee’s share of American Rescue Plan funds will help address the housing crisis in Tennessee. The state’s funds will be matched with private investments to preserve, repair or generate as many as 147 housing units and impact more than 400 households in Tennessee.
Fahe will use the money for competitive grants.
Safe, affordable housing is an essential part of every community. We thank the state of Tennessee for supporting affordable housing development with this gift and we encourage additional investment as our communities struggle with the growing pains that come from increased population
—Crossville Chronicle
