Schools across the state have been bracing for a lot of heartache this spring when a Tennessee law is set to take effect requiring students who don’t score “proficient” in English and language arts to repeat the third grade.
The state senate advanced legislation that would allow schools to promote students who score “approaching.”
What’s the difference? About 41% of Cumberland County’s third grade population according to the most recent publicly released TCAP test data.
Under current law, about 64% of Cumberland County’s third-grade students are at risk of repeating the third grade, or having to complete special summer learning programs to enter the fourth grade in the fall — all because they did not score “proficient” or “advanced” on state required standardized tests.
The state approved the law in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, when students were sent home for months at the close of the 2019-’20 school year. It’s well intentioned. Being able to read on grade level is critical for student success. So much of the learning process requires being able to read and comprehend information. It’s a critical mark.
And the state has offered numerous programs to help improve student reading and literacy, from additional tutoring at school and summer learning programs to family resources to promote reading in the home.
But the law uses student performance on annual standardized tests to determine if the student is ready for the next grade or not. Called the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, the reading portion of the test is actually more than just reading. It’s writing, speaking, grammar. Tennessee also sets the bar for “proficient” at the 68th percentile, a high bar for students.
And, education experts agree that being held back in a grade is often a negative experience for students, with academic, social and emotional impacts. Students may score better the following year, but that effect wanes over time.
Yes, there are exceptions — some students may benefit from the additional year in third grade. They may gain in maturity or experience academic success that helps motivate them later.
But parents and teachers are the best people to make that determination — not a blanket provision in law that is based on a test given one day in the year that doesn’t even exclusively focus on reading ability.
Tennessee’s lawmakers need to take a step back and carefully consider the consequences of leaving this law in place. Look to the experts — the people in the classrooms — to determine the best way to ensure our students are learning the critical reading skills they need for success in the classroom and beyond.
—Crossville Chronicle
