Soon, road work will begin in earnest across the state, as maintenance, new road construction and paving projects begin.
As more workers are out taking care of our highways, remember to do your part to make sure they return home to their families safely.
This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation and other states across the country are asking motorists to “Work with Us.”
Do your part to keep workers safe by moving over and slowing down in work zones.
The state launched its work zone safety campaign five years ago after three TDOT employees were struck and killed by passing motorists.
In 2021, TDOT recorded 4,034 crashes in work zones. Twenty-six people died in work zone crashes in Tennessee.
How can you help keep workers safe as they improve our highways?
Slow down. Obey posted speed limited. Keep an eye out for workers.
Pay attention. While you should not be on your phone while driving at any time, it is especially important to follow those laws in a work zone.
Follow instructions. Work zones use a variety of signs to alert you to changing conditions, like lane shifts, reduced speeds or potential hazards.
Move into the open lane. If you are approaching a lane closure, move into the open lane as soon as possible. Take care to check your blind spot. Rear-end crashes are very common in work zones, so keep some extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
Find another route. It can be frustrating to travel through a work zone due to traffic congestion and stops. If possible, research your route before you leave home and see if you can avoid areas with road work.
—Crossville Chronicle
