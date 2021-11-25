The world is abuzz with the Christmas spirit, and one of the best ways we can make sure it lasts all year long is to share our blessings.
So many in our community can benefit from what we have to share, even if our bank accounts might be a little on the light side.
We offer only a few ways you can help, and it won’t cost a dime.
Handy with a hammer? Help Habitat for Humanity build affordable homes.
Want to help children? Kids on the Rise, CASA and tnAchieves offer avenues to advocate for and mentor the youngest Cumberland Countians.
Have a reliable vehicle? Offer someone without transportation a lift through the MyRide service.
You can also help victims of domestic violence by donating time to Avalon, brighten an elderly individual’s day or help with tasks through Aging Services of the Upper Cumberland and give a caregiver a break and keep a patient company with Hospice of Cumberland County.
Want to see a child’s eyes light up this Christmas? Pitch in to help with Christmas on the Mountain, which makes sure youngsters have gifts under the tree. Their annual wrapping party is set Dec. 11 at Crossville First United Methodist Church.
Got blood? Medic Regional Blood Center is always in need of blood donations, and the donation center on Main St. makes it convenient to give the gift of life.
You don’t have to crack open your checkbook — but that doesn’t mean you can’t or shouldn’t. These and many other agencies can always use monetary contributions.
Christmas on the Mountain, House of Hope, Avalon Center and others are also accepting donations of new toys right now. If you’re out shopping, add a few extra toys or warm clothes to your buggy.
Coats for the Cold will also take donations of coats and warm clothing to give away next week. Donations should be taken to TCAT on Miller Ave. by Tuesday.
We urge you to give what you can, whether it’s time and/or money. The blessing you give might just be surpassed by the blessing you’ll get.
—Crossville Chronicle
