There were 2,140 children in Cumberland County who wondered if they would have enough food to eat during 2017 — 20.5% of children in our community.
That’s the latest data from the Map the Meal Gap project from Feeding America, which provides county-level information on food insecurity across the country. Food insecurity means there are times when children do not have access to enough food to lead a healthy, active life.
And while many of those children were likely eligible for nutrition programs, the data found 17% were likely in homes that made too much to qualify for help.
That’s why programs like the free school breakfast, community eligibility provision and summer feeding programs in our school nutrition program are so important.
Every school in this community offers students breakfast to help them start their day with a full stomach.
Under community eligibility, schools offer all students — regardless of their income — a free lunch. To qualify for this program, 50% of the students must participate in a means-tested government program, such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Eight schools in the county offer this program.
But not every school qualifies for the free lunch program. There, some families may struggle to pay for lunch. Our school system works hard to help these families by connecting them with resources and making sure they apply for free or reduced meal prices, but like that data says, not everyone who needs help qualifies.
And the teachers and cafeteria staff work hard to ensure no child goes hungry or is shamed because they can’t afford their lunch.
Last week, the Crossville Noon Rotary Club stepped up to help wipe the slate clean on school lunch debt. Their donation of $3,500 ensures that children and some school staff can focus on learning, not their hunger.
Other programs also help make sure students don’t go hungry over the weekend, with backpacks of food and school food pantries available to fill that meal gap.
Thank you to our schools, our teachers, our cafeteria staff and the students and community who support those feeding programs. And thank you to the Rotarians who stepped up to meet a vital need.
—Crossville Chronicle
