John Rose is finishing up his first year as our voice on Washington's Capitol Hill.
You might not agree with the Cookeville Republican's votes or his politics. But unlike his colleagues, he's given you plenty of opportunities to personally tell him about it.
In 2019, he's made more than 260 visits to the 19 counties he represents in Tennessee's District 6, with 29 of those visits to Cumberland County.
It's a refreshing change — and one we heartily applaud.
Members of Congress have become notorious for ducking their constituents and discussions surrounding controversial issues of health care, immigration and gun control. Many opt for conference calls with selected constituents in what is dubbed “tele town halls.” Or they pay unannounced visits to the counties in their districts for photo ops with those who share their political philosophy.
Rose has eschewed those modern philosophies in which representation is a mere shadow of the office. He may not vote the way you want him to, but he's neither afraid nor ashamed to look you in the eye afterward.
He has surrounded himself with staff, like Crossville's Rebecca Foster in his Cookeville office and Chief of Staff Van Hilleary, who are intimately familiar with the needs of the district overall and the Cumberland Plateau in particular. His staffers are pleasant and ready to listen and assist 6th District constituents in any way possible, be they Republican, Democrat or independent.
Rose's brand of accessibility is one we hope other Congress members in Tennessee and the nation emulate into the new year. It's the making of a statesman, something that's few and far between in Washington and Nashville, and we're thrilled to witness the development.
Keep up those visits, Congressman. We look forward to seeing more of you in 2020.
— Crossville Chronicle
