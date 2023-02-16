Looking to purchase a vehicle?
There’s going to be an auction Feb. 25 at Young’s Towing and Recovery. It starts at 9 a.m.
You can find more in the public notices section of the Crossville Chronicle classified pages, published Feb. 10.
Looking to purchase property?
There are upcoming auctions of foreclosed property — sold on the front steps of the Cumberland County Courthouse at a public auction to the highest and best bidder.
You can find more in the public notices section of the Crossville Chronicle classified pages.
Are you a business owner looking to work for the city, county or state?
You can find advertisements of bids for just about any project a government entity is working on — like the bid advertised for replacement of the roof at the historic Palace Theatre roof.
You can find all these things and so much more in the public notices of the Crossville Chronicle — published in the classified section of this newspaper, online (no subscription necessary) at www.crossville-chronicle.com under notices and newspapers ads on the right-hand side of the homepage, and also online at tnpublicnotice.com.
But an effort is underway to remove those public notices from the newspaper pages. Two bills have been filed in the Tennessee General Assembly this session that would take these notices from the newspaper, which reaches local readers in the area impacted by those notices, and putting them on obscure government websites.
A bill sponsored by state Sen. Paul Bailey, who represents Cumberland County, would allow those foreclosure notices to be moved to a website maintained by the Tennessee Secretary of State.
Bailey was not available for comment on this bill prior to publication.
A second bill would allow county governments to publish their public notices on a website instead of in the newspaper.
Both bills are bad for taxpayers, who will lose transparency and access to information.
There are three main pillars the public relies upon to ensure transparency in government: open meetings laws, open records laws and public notices. Newspaper publication of public notices ensures those notices are accessible to the people who care about that information the most — the people of the community impacted.
Newspapers and their websites reach a larger audience than government websites. Print newspapers reach over 1.2 million people in Tennessee each day — the people living in the target market. And that’s just print. Every newspaper in the state publishing public notices also puts those on their websites and the state website. Those sites have an even greater reach. Just last month, the Crossville Chronicle’s website saw more than 139,000 visitors. Not bad for a county with 60,000 residents.
In addition to reaching the target market for those notices, newspapers can also help ensure sellers and governments meet their legal obligations, providing affidavits for proof of publication. Did you know people can sue for a defective sales process in foreclosure for 10 years?
Also, in case our legislators have forgotten, we still have people without access to reliable internet access, and there is a growing digital divide in our population in terms of age, education status or socio-economic status.
It can also be hard to verify when something was first published on a website — a key to following the law.
Not so with newspapers. There’s a printed copy that’s easy to see when it was published. That’s one reason you find datelines at the top of pages.
Savings will be minimal. The Tennessee Press Association has found the average cost of publishing a foreclosure notice in a newspaper is $200 — the same amount the state would charge to put those on a new website that won’t have a paper trail, won’t have the same reach, won’t have the same safeguards as newspapers
Before you know to look for something on those websites, you have to know something you want to read is there. Not so with newspapers. You may scan those classifieds while flipping through the weekly sports section or the weekly entertainment section.
You can find things you never even thought to look for.
Check out the public notices in this edition — pages 10 and 11 in The Zone — and see what you can find.
—Crossville Chronicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.