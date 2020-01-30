The deadline to register to vote is fast approaching.
Anyone wishing to vote in the March 3 Presidential Preference Primary and Cumberland County primary must be registered by end of business on Monday.
Last June, the state purged 180,000 voters from the rolls — 75% of whom were inactive. A June 1, 2019, report found Cumberland County purged 2,446 voters — 1,808 of whom were inactive.
State law changed in 2017. Before that, you could be removed from voter registration rolls for failing to vote in two consecutive federal elections.
Now, the state can only remove voters who:
•Have requested to be removed
•Have had a name change (except by marriage) and fail to notify the election commission within 90 days
•Have died
•Have been convicted of an infamous crime defined by state law
•Have moved outside the county of registration or have registered to vote in another jurisdiction
•Fail to respond to a confirmation notice or update their voter registration over a period of two consecutive regular November elections
Tennessee offers convenient ways to register to vote. You can call the Cumberland County Election Commission at 931-484-4919 or stop by the office at 2 S. Main St. Suite 105 — the Milo Lemert Building across from the Cumberland County Courthouse. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can also register online at ovr.govote.tn.gov.
Tennessee requires voters be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of the state and at least 18 years old by the next election.
If you have been convicted of a felony, your eligibility to register to vote depends on the crime convicted of and the date of your conviction.
Don’t miss your opportunity to register for the 2020 primary election — and every election to come. You have a voice, and your vote is one way you let it be heard.
—Crossville Chronicle
