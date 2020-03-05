Our hearts go out to our neighbors in Putnam County.
The storms that tore through their neighborhoods and homes not only destroyed what so many had worked for years to build, but the storms stole their loved ones. Too many people were taken from us too soon.
As news of the destruction spread, people in the Upper Cumberland and across the state did what we do best — we rolled up our sleeves and went to work.
Cumberland County sent numerous first responders to help. Our firefighters and law enforcement offered extra hands to help deal with the business of the day — find people who needed help.
Shelters were set up around Putnam County, and they were soon flooded with questions — what do you need? How can we help?
Others went to give blood to ensure the many people who were hurt would have this life-giving gift.
It’s estimated about 15,000 showed up Wednesday morning to help with cleanup and recovery.
Spence Walker decided he wanted to help on Wednesday. He was among a crowd of people waiting for volunteer assignments in Cookeville when organizers thanked them for the outpouring of concern, but said they had all the help they could handle that day.
“Thank God,” Mr. Walker told the Chronicle when he made it back to Crossville.
Like Mr. Walker, we too give thanks that so many care about the people who are hurting and suffering right now. It doesn’t matter if we personally know someone who has been effected by this tragedy — though many of us do. It doesn’t matter if we know the community where it happened — though many of us have strong ties to Putnam County and westward to Nashville, which is also reeling this week.
We know that these are our neighbors, and they need our help.
We are thankful for the continued efforts and generosity of our community. Yet again, Cumberland County makes us proud of the kind hearts and willing hands of the people who stand up and say, “Here I am. What can I do?”
—Crossville Chronicle
