The county is nearing finalization of its 2022-’23 budget, and has recommended a certified tax rate of $1.135 per $100 of assessed property value.
How this new rate impacts homeowners will vary based on how much their property increased in value following the countywide reappraisal.
“Property values will stay the same for five years,” Cumberland County Property Assessor Sandy Gilbert told the Cumberland County Budget Committee, noting they are responsible for setting the county’s tax rate each year.
But Gilbert, like many local officials, is optimistic increased property taxes won’t be necessary as the community welcomes new business expected to have a significant economic impact.
“With new construction and everything coming in, I don’t see it going up for a few years,” she said.
In the past three months, her office has added 163 new homes to the property tax rolls. She doesn’t see a slow down on the horizon.
When new property values arrived in mailboxes in May, may residents were stunned with the numbers. Overall, the county saw a 40% increase in property values fueled by brisk home sales and an influx of new residents.
Some folks came here from states that did not adjust property taxes following a reappraisal. Others who have lived here for some time also worried they’d see the prior tax rate applied to a new, higher property value.
But Tennessee does have some protections for property owners. When properties are reappraised, the state calculates a certified tax rate intended to give the taxing government about the same amount of revenue as the year before.
When property values go up, the certified tax rate goes down.
The state does not require a county or city to adopt a certified tax rate. Sometimes a growing community needs additional revenue to meet the needs of its residents. The state requires public hearings be held to ensure the public has an opportunity to speak for or against a tax rate that goes beyond the certified tax rate.
Many counties continue to develop their budgets and set their tax rates for the coming year. Using 2021 data, only one county has a tax rate lower than the tax rate Cumberland County will set next year. Gibson County has a rate of $1.0322 per $100 of assessed value. However, the county also has special school district taxes that add to that amount.
State law does offer several programs for property tax relief. Low-income elderly or disabled homeowners and disabled veteran homeowners and their surviving spouses qualify for property tax relief. There are income limits and maximum market values the tax relief is calculated for. The Cumberland County Trustee is responsible for sending tax notices and receiving tax payments. This office can assist individuals interested in applying for property tax relief.
City residents may also qualify for a property tax freeze, approved in 2017, that freezes property tax on a principle residence at a base tax amount. As long as the homeowner continues to meet income and other qualifications, they can continue in the program even if there is a property tax increase or reappraisal. The base property tax amount could change if improvements are made to the property that increases its value or if the homeowner sells the property and purchases another residence.
—Crossville Chronicle
