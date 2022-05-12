We’ve had several comments in the past several days on property values after property owners received notice of their new property tax appraisals over the weekend.
Two points everyone needs to keep in mind:
This is part of a five-year cycle meant to keep property values up-to-date with market conditions.
The letter you received is not a tax bill, and the property assessor’s office does not set the tax rate.
The average increase in property values over the past five years was 40-42%. That is an average. Some properties increased more than that. Some property values increased less than that amount.
Property values are based on improvements to the property — like a new garage or pool — and the price similar properties are selling for.
Several factors impact local housing prices, including supply and demand, the low mortgage rates of the past several years and location. New homes are added to the tax rolls as they are constructed. These homes provide for revenue growth without changing the tax rate.
Last year, your property values were based on the 2017 assessment. Things have changed since then.
Our county has been growing, and housing prices have been going up.
You can find lots of data online about the Cumberland County housing market. One website said the median price of homes was up 28% from 2021, with a median price of $275,000. Another site said the median sale price was $315,000. But all the data shows a significant increases in sale prices over the past couple of years.
That will make your property worth more.
So what does all this mean for your taxes?
The property valuation you received also included an assessment amount. This is determined by state law and is based on the property’s use. Residential property is assessed at 25% of the appraised value. Commercial property is assessed at 40%.
That number is divided by $100. The result is then multiplied by the tax rate, which is set by the Cumberland County Commission.
Once appeals on values are completed in June, the state will calculate a certified tax rate meant to generate the same amount of revenue the county received the year before.
The commission can accept this rate or they can determine if they need more revenue than last year. If they choose to go above the certified tax rate, they must hold a public hearing.
The Chronicle doesn’t like to make predictions on what a group of 18 people will determine, and it’s still early in the budget process. But history shows that the tax rate goes down when property values go up.
In 20 years of tax history, available online from the Tennessee Comptroller’s office, Cumberland County consistently ranks among the lowest property tax rates in the state. In some years, it was the lowest property tax rate in the state.
The current property tax rate of $1.5653 has not changed since 2017. That was also a reappraisal year. The commission elected that year to set a rate higher than the certified tax rate — 6 cents — to pay for a school construction project, the last project the county borrowed money to complete.
Property tax revenue is what the county uses to pay for services residents expect — like fire protection, EMS response and law enforcement. Property taxes and sales tax pay for our schools. Property taxes make sure you have a place to take your garbage. Property taxes pay the county’s debt taken.
Higher property values mean property owners have more equity in their property. That can be a good thing, especially if you’re looking to refinance a mortgage, pay for home improvements, or sell your property.
The impact of those new values on your property tax bill is still unknown. Some people may pay less. Some people may pay more. Some people may pay about the same.
Follow the county’s budget process over the coming weeks to understand how your tax dollars will be used by the county in the coming year.
—Crossville Chronicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.