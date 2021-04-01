Live theater returns to Cumberland County this weekend with the opening of Clue at the Cumberland County Playhouse.
Our treasured Playhouse has had a difficult year. The COVID-19 pandemic led to an extended intermission last year as the Playhouse stages sat dark from mid-March until July. Then, shows were held outdoors for a time, taking advantage of the Playhouse’s park-like grounds and the mild Plateau summer.
To keep patrons and staff safe, the Playhouse reduced capacity in its theaters — restrictions that remain in place for this new season.
Playhouse Producing Director Bryce McDonald said the need for theater was apparent as the company reopened. It was one of the only live performance venues providing professional entertainment during the pandemic.
“We’re so excited to get back to the theater and have people in the building. We have to provide an escape for people this year where they can come and feel good for a little while,” he told the Chronicle in February.
But the Playhouse is more than just a place to go for a good show. It’s also a vital part of our economy, drawing visitors to our community from across the country.
Tourists spent $132.1 million in Cumberland County in 2019, according to a report from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. That spending supports local jobs, with about 1,100 Cumberland County jobs tied directly to tourism. It also spurs local taxes. The 2019 report estimated that without our visitors, each household would pay about $516 more each year in taxes. These visitors help support our schools, our roads, our city and county services.
The Playhouse also depends on those visitors and ticket sales. But right now, they can only sell a portion of the seats for each show to ensure social distancing. The Mainstage, for example, can seat 500 people, but only 115 seats per show can be sold.
Those unsold seats add up. The Playhouse estimated a loss of $1.25 million in 2020 compared to 2019. With ongoing limits on ticket sales, losses will continue this year.
The Playhouse has always been a community endeavor. Since it opened in 1965, Cumberland County has supported this treasure with time, talents and monetary support. It is the state’s only rural Major Cultural Institution. And it needs our help.
You can help by buying tickets to the shows. The spring season includes Clue, Savannah Sipping Society, Duck Hunter Shoots Angel and the children’s education program performance “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” The summer, fall and winter shows will be announced as the season progresses.
You can also support the Playhouse buy purchasing one of the unsold seats. Each empty seat represents a loss of about $25.
Tickets and donations can be made online at https://bit.ly/2PIO7Ca.
Let’s all help keep our Playhouse thriving.
—Crossville Chronicle
