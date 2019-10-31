The end of daylight saving time is nearing, and many Tennesseans are wondering why they must once again change their clocks and return to standard time.
Earlier this year, the Tennessee General Assembly voted to stay on daylight saving time year-round. The bill was signed by Gov. Bill Lee.
While “Schoolhouse Rock” may have us thinking that’s all there is to it, changing time involves more than just Tennessee’s clocks. It affects interstate commerce and requires federal action.
Though the 1966 Uniform Time Act allows states to stay on standard time all year, it does not allow states to stay on daylight saving time all year. As of June 2019, 29 states had introduced legislation for permanent daylight saving time.
Currently, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and North Carolina are among the states with legislation or non-binding resolutions for permanent daylight saving time. Only Florida, Washington and Tennessee have laws in place to move to permanent daylight saving time upon approval by the federal government.
Tennessee is in a unique position for permanent daylight saving time. We have two time zones within our state. We are also bordered by eight states. While a permanent daylight saving time change might not concern someone living near the geographic center of the state, anyone who must travel to another state or time zone can appreciate the confusion this would cause.
Unless our neighbors in Georgia and Kentucky also plan to move to permanent daylight saving time, the move to year-round daylight saving time will likely result in a lot of frustration and “what time am I on?” confusion.
Hopefully Congressional lawmakers will consider that sort of confusion when they take up bills to address the wave of daylight saving time forever legislation by the states.
We would love to enjoy a little more daylight during those dreary winter months, but only if all our neighbors join us in permanent daylight saving time.
—Crossville Chronicle
