For well over 100 years, the Crossville Chronicle has been an integral part of Cumberland County. We have faced many set backs, hardships and misunderstandings, but we have also enjoyed a measure of success that is recognized by our peers throughout the region.
We work just as hard at our craft as does the banker, the baker and the candlestick maker. Sometimes, our efforts are misunderstood.
There was the time years ago when a traveling evangelist came to town for a week-long crusade and demanded his camp meetings and picture be published on the front page all week. We countered we would publish his meeting once on the front and reminders later in the week on the inside.
He told a gathering of preachers that "the Chronicle has closed its doors to God." The preachers told their congregations. The congregants canceled their subscriptions, despite the Chronicle at the time publishing an entire section dedicated to church news in the Friday edition.
The latest misunderstanding is over a political cartoon that was published last week that stirred the core of some. Based on that cartoon, a reader called and canceled his subscription.
In speaking with the subscriber later, they have reconsidered. No, they don't think the Crossville Chronicle or its staff are anti-police. It was an innocent, knee-jerk reaction.
Nor would anyone propose that freedom of speech is reserved only for speech they agree with.
But the situation raises the question of whether or not our readers understand the purpose of an editorial page.
The two editorial pages published each week among dozens of local news pages are the only pages dedicated to local, state and national events. Unless marked, like this editorial, as "Our View," the information does not reflect the opinions or beliefs of the Chronicle or its staff.
An editorial page is the market place for the free exchange of thoughts and opinions. Most of the columns and cartoons published are not reflective of the Chronicle, but are designed to make the reader think about issues, and possibly stimulate the reader to write a letter to the editor sharing their thoughts and beliefs.
Letters must meet our stated guidelines for civility, factual accuracy and brevity, but beyond those standards, we welcome a variety of opinions and voices from across our community.
If the carton in question applied to and was directed at local law enforcement, then police and the public would be proper in being angry at the Chronicle. Many of the staff would join them.
But the nationally syndicated cartoon addressed a police issue that affects many departments across the country at this time.
We have every confidence in the Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks, Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox, Fairfield Glade Police Chief Mike Williams and Lake Tansi Police and Security Chief Anthony Brown, and the men and women who serve under them. If not, we would say so in an editorial. We would not hide behind a national cartoon.
To suggest that the Chronicle and staff are anti-police is, well, ludicrous.
One example. When the city police K-9 was killed during the pursuit of a fleeing felon and officers from across the state came to Crossville for the memorial service, it was the Chronicle that organized a free catered luncheon for the visiting and local officers.
We didn't boast about it at the time. It was the right thing to do for those who protect us. Does that sound like anti-police?
Look at the body of work and decades of publishing, not one national political cartoon.
If law enforcement is wrong in their actions, we will report it. If they are right, we will defend them to the end.
The record speaks for itself.
—Crossville Chronicle
