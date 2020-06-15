A great deal of discussion in the past several weeks has swirled around a day proclaimed in honor of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forest and a bust of his likeness on display in the Tennessee Capitol.
Last week, the Tennessee General Assembly effectively ended discussion by voting to keep the statue and the day in his honor.
A House committee voted 11 to 5 to keep the statue.
The Senate voted to keep July 13 as Nathan Bedford Forrest Day in Tennessee, though they did change the law so Gov. Bill Lee doesn’t have to sign the proclamation.
Some have decried the efforts to end the recognition of Forrest as an effort to erase history. But what we choose to honor with statues or holidays says a lot about what we value as a state. Removing a statue from the hallowed halls of our government or ending the practice of setting aside a day in honor of this person does nothing to change history. And a statue does nothing to tell you about the man being honored.
Forrest was born in Chapel Hill, TN. His father was a blacksmith. He died when Forrest was 16, and the young man moved to the Memphis region where he later made his fortune buying and selling cotton, land and slaves.
He volunteered as a private in the Confederate army, but he decided to bankroll a unit. He was commissioned as a lieutenant colonel.
He had several victories on the battlefield and was called “the wizard of the saddle” for his cavalry attacks. He was promoted time and again until he held the rank of lieutenant general.
But Forrest’s military career came with its own controversy. He was the commanding officer when Confederate troops massacred surrendering African-American Union troops at Fort Pillow in West Tennessee.
After the war, he reportedly served as the “Grand Wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan until 1869. He reportedly ordered the organization to dissolve, but history shows us that order was not followed.
The state began honoring him with Nathan Bedford Forrest Day in 1921. The bust in the state capitol was installed in 1978. The statue immediately sparked protests. The continuing controversy is nothing new.
It’s time for our leaders to take a hard look at why we ever honored Forrest to begin with.
Yes, he was a brilliant general and military strategist. But his fortune was made buying and selling humans on the slave market. And while Forrest denied having been part of the KKK during a congressional inquiry, a 1914 history of the KKK by Laura Martin Rose gives details of him joining the organization nearly a year after it first formed in Pulaski, TN.
Forrest has always been a polarizing figure, and the decision to honor him remains a polarizing choice for state leaders.
There are better options available.
We can end the practice of honoring Forrest with a day of recognition, and we can move his statue to the Tennessee State Museum.
Then we can seek to honor Tennesseans who represent our state with honor and dignity, who have given their time, talents and treasure to make this state a better place for everyone.
Dolly Parton’s name has been mentioned by many. The Sevier County native has championed many philanthropic causes in her life, particularly literacy with the Imagination Library that has sent more than 100 million books to children.
Or there’s James C. Napier, an African-American appointed Registry of the Treasury by President Taft. He resigned rather than enforce segregation within his department.
Or Cornelia Fort of Nashville, the first female pilot in American history to die on active duty.
Where Forrest divides, many other Tennesseans sought to bring people together.
—Crossville Chronicle
