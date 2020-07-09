The Cumberland County Board of Education's Monday afternoon work session on the reopening of school this fall was considered by many to be a Must-See Livestream.
It was only after the meeting began that the Chronicle learned the meeting was not being streamed to the public.
The current executive order allowing local legislative bodies to meet electronically does not require — though it encourages — meetings to be streamed live. Some legislative bodies do not have the ability to provide this sort of access. So the state offered the option of posting a recording within two business days of the meeting.
With the work session underway, the Chronicle sought to verify the meeting would be posted. While we pride ourselves on thorough reporting, with a topic of this magnitude, we knew the public would want to hear it all for themselves.
Unfortunately, that recording was not made.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell contacted Chronicle Editor Heather Mullinix on Tuesday afternoon to tell her that there was no recording to post.
She didn’t offer excuses. She apologized and said the buck stops with her.
We applaud that sense of responsibility. We thank her for her honesty and forthrightness. And we recognize that she and the board, and all of our elected bodies, are navigating some unchartered waters.
Mullinix, who covered the meeting via Zoom and was not present at Central Services, had made an audio recording of the meeting. We have posted it online for the public to hear and have provided it to the school system, as well.
Please note, the recording was not made for the purpose of posting. We are not the party responsible for ensuring that happens. But we believe it vital that the public have access to this discussion. If this is the best form available, we want you to have access to it.
The recording does have some background noise, and you’ll hear Mullinix trying to get the attention of the board members and ask them to speak up. As many in the community have noted during recent meetings, some folks are very hard to hear on these electronic meetings.
And we apologize for not having it available sooner. We don't typically use our reporters’ audio recordings online, so there was a bit of a learning curve for how to transfer the large file and post it. We have also provided the recording to the school system.
We can shoulda, coulda, woulda this lack of a recording for days. But it won't change the fact there was a problem Monday night.
Instead, we should look forward.
We encourage the board — and all public bodies — to think carefully about how they will conduct their public business in the age of electronic meetings. While the governor's executive order only extends to Aug. 29, it's possible the ongoing health crisis could spur another extension, and another and another.
And there's lots of information the schools, the board, the county commission and the city council needs to get out to the public. Live streaming to social media or posting online both offer the chance to reach so many people who might never attend a meeting in person.
If the public cannot attend your meetings, no matter if it’s a work session, a committee meeting or a meeting where official votes are cast, it must be made available to the public somehow, some way.
For the board, we recommend considering time limits imposed on livestream services when scheduling meetings. We also recommend better use of mics and fewer people in the same space. If the social media platform is too restrictive, consider investing in a platform that will meet your needs. We understand funds are limited — we've been covering the budget situation, as well. But there are likely options that would be cost effective.
We urge all our local legislative bodies to strive for greater transparency as we move forward. That could mean double-checking the who and how for meetings being recorded or posted, carefully scheduling meetings with online constraints in mind, or announcing items for possible action on your agenda prior to the meeting. Whenever possible, post the agenda and the supporting documents online before the meeting. You can find school board agendas and documents at the school system website, ccschools.k12tn.net, under BOE Connect. The city of Crossville also posts agendas and documents at crossvilletn.gov. The county's website, cumberlandcountytn.gov, offers a calendar of meetings, some agendas for committees, and documents of interest, like the county budget.
The Chronicle will continue to cover our local legislative bodies, but these steps aren't about making our jobs easier or more convenient. It's about making sure the public's business is conducted in public.
—Crossville Chronicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.