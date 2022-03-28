It’s impossible to drive along roadways in Cumberland County without being cognizant of one thing:
An election is near.
The county primary for all officials except county commission is May 3. And the number of candidates can be overwhelming, especially for newcomers and those unfamiliar with the area.
It’s not enough to recognize a name only from a sign, social media or an advertisement. Each of us has a duty to make sure our precious votes go to candidates who deserve them.
That’s where the “Meet the Candidates Voters Information Guide” in today’s newspaper comes in. It is an invaluable resource you won’t want to go into the voting booth without reading.
Candidates for races ranging from judgeships to the county Board of Education filled out questionnaires sent to them by the Chronicle staff in late February. With few edits based on style and to comply with word limits, what you see here comes directly from the candidates’ pens or keyboards.
They address questions about their experience, how to improve our community, what needs to be changed or retained about the office they seek, and if any family members work for the county or school system.
It’s a comprehensive resource that helps us fulfill our mission to inform readers of the Crossville Chronicle, The Glade Sun and Lake Tansi’s Smoke Signals to the best of our ability on matters that affect you in the community in which you live, work, play, raise your family and retire to.
We believe you will find it beneficial, whether you a newcomer or a native who has always called Cumberland County home.
Also included are each polling place for every precinct and reminders of important dates leading up to Election Day. They bear repeating.
April 4 is the last day to register to vote in the May primary. Early voting will follow from April 13-28 at the Election Commission office at 83 Northside Dr., Suite 101, Crossville. Or cast your ballots on Election Day at your polling place.
And please vote. It’s a privilege, your voice, and your chance to make an impact on the community. Make your voice heard. Your vote counts — and it matters.
— Crossville Chronicle
