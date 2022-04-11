Early voting begins this week for the 2022 Cumberland County Primary Election.
Register voters can go to the new Election Commission Office, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101, and cast their vote in person from April 13-28.
You do not need a reason to vote early. You just need to show up with your state or federal government-issued photo ID and cast your ballot.
Early voting will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon.
The office will be closed Friday, April 15, for Good Friday.
The county primary is an important election. Several offices are on the ballot for the primary election, and in many cases, there will be no opposition for the successful candidate in the August general election — like Circuit Court Part 1 or Cumberland County Trustee.
Yet the county primary often draws minimal voter interest.
In 2018, only about 22% of registered voters in the county cast a ballot. Just under 32% of registered voters voted in the county general election the following August.
Local elections often fail to excite voters. Yet, these elections are critical to the community. Nowhere does your voice have more sway than in these local races. These are the people who handle the services most important to you — local law enforcement and emergency response, local taxes to support education, local policies to govern your school system, local judges who will rule in cases that matter to you, local roads you drive on each day.
Yet almost 80% of voters in 2018 did not take the opportunity to vote.
Don’t miss your chance this election season.
You can find information about all the candidates in the 2022 Voters Guide published in March. It’s available on our website to readers looking to research their choices. We’ve also been covering candidate forums to help people understand the jobs people are seeking and why they want your vote.
Educate yourself. Go vote.
After you vote, keep involved. Stay informed of what’s happening in your community and how those you entrusted with your vote are performing. And when the next election comes around, cast your vote again.
Your vote is too precious to just let it go to waste.
—Crossville Chronicle
