It’s election time in Cumberland County, and many residents may want to take advantage of early voting — available July 15-30 at the Cumberland County Election Commission Office.
The county general and state primary election falls on Aug. 4, which is during the annual 127 Corridor Sale. The sale can cause traffic delays along the federal highway as bargain hunters search for unique finds.
Early voting also makes it more convenient for people to vote at a time that suits them. The Election Commission will offer voting Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon at the Election Commission office at 83 Northside Dr.
Voters can also request an absentee ballot. There are certain qualifications for requesting an absentee ballot. Contact the Election Commission at 931-484-4919 to learn more about requesting an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballots must be requested by July 28 and returned by mail to the Election Commission no later than Aug. 5.
The August ballot will be lengthy. The county general election includes candidates for the Cumberland County Commission, Board of Education and constitutional offices.
Voters will also make their selections for the November general election in primary races for governor, U.S. Congress and the Tennessee General Assembly.
The ballot also includes several questions on judicial retention. Voters will be asked if each judge — including judges on the state court of appeals and state supreme court, should be retained in their position.
Each of these races will impact our community, so your participation is critical. Cumberland County continues to grow at a rapid pace, and the elected officials taking office in September will face the challenges that come with more people needing more services and more infrastructure.
Earlier this month, the Chronicle published a Meet the Candidates section with information from many of the candidates. If you missed it, it is available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com under Special Sections.
Then, make time to vote — early, on Election Day or by absentee ballot. Make your voice heard this Election Day.
—Crossville Chronicle
