Back to school can be a costly time for families. Often, budgets are strained by preparing for back to school. And kids often need a new round of clothes and shoes as they grow.
A 2022 back-to-school survey by Deloitte found parents across the country plan to spend an average of $661 per child. That’s up 8% from last year and 27% from 2019.
It’s the second-most expensive time for families — behind annual Christmas shopping.
This weekend, families can save a little on these costs. The annual sales tax holiday on clothing, computers and school supplies kicks off at midnight Friday, July 29, and continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
Tennessee imposes a 7% tax on retail sales. Local option taxes can add another 2.75% to the total.
To make the most of this annual shopping trip, plan ahead. You can buy new clothes and shoes, bookbags, notebooks, pens, crayons, and computers without paying the sales tax.
There are some caveats — only clothes and school supplies priced less than $100 and computer priced less than $1,500 qualify. See page 1 of The Scene section today for more on what qualifies for the tax exemption.
Beginning Aug. 1, Tennesseans will also save a little on their food bill. The state will lift the sales tax on food and food ingredients from Aug. 1-31.
The food tax is slightly lower than the regular sales tax — 4% for the state and up to 2.75% for local governments. Economists have estimated a family of three may save about $30 — and for some families, that’s a little boost they need right now.
Other families may find they have a little wiggle room in their budget. Consider buying a few extra notebooks or pencils or a couple of extra book bags. You can donate these things to your child’s classroom or bring them to Friday at the Crossroads next week. Several vendors will be collecting school supplies that can help families struggling to make it through the back-to-school shopping season.
—Crossville Chronicle
