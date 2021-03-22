Over the past year, many of our public boards and legislative bodies have made use of technology to continue handling the public’s business amidst the ongoing public health crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It made sense.
But rules were put in place to protect transparency in these highly unusual times. Meetings were to be broadcast in a method accessible to the public. Public officials had to be heard by the public. Votes were to be recorded.
But the convenience of attending a meeting by dialing in has led some to seek an expansion of that ability, even after this health crisis is over.
The Tennessee General Assembly will discuss a proposal this week that would allow hundreds of local utility boards, which currently must operate under the state’s Open Meetings Act — the Sunshine Law — to avoid meeting in front of the public.
HB 509, proposed by Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, would allow entire boards to meet electronically with no one at a physical location if the board determines “it is not practical within the period of time requiring action” to meet in person.
So long as the board provides a physical location for the public to attend or view or listen to the proceedings, these boards would be considered in compliance with state open meetings rules.
Another proposal would allow members of county commissions to attend meetings electronically when they are unable to attend in person due to illness, family emergency or work commitments.
We understand that people who serve on these boards and committees often have personal business they must attend to. However, they accepted a responsibility to be accessible and transparent when they ran for office or accepted an appointment.
Utility boards govern some of the most vital services in a community. They set water, sewer and electric rates. They address issues of water quality and water availability. They oversee solid waste disposal. Their decisions impact every single person in their district.
The proposal does not require these meetings be recorded and made available to the public afterward. It does not offer any opportunity for electronic participation by the public for public hearings or public comments. These are all provisions of the executive order that currently allows public meetings to be held electronically. That order expires April 28.
Instead of taking measures to make taking care of the people’s business more convenient for board members and elected officials, we urge the state to consider how to make all public bodies more accessible to the people they serve.
One possible solution could be expanding the requirement for all meetings to be recorded and shared electronically, including the committee meetings that often include the bulk of deliberation.
At the end of the day, it’s the people’s business, and they have a right — even without a global pandemic — to know what their leaders are doing.
—Crossville Chronicle
