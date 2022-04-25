Last week, Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton explained his reasoning for supporting legislation that would define rules for reviewing library materials in our schools.
It’s a bill looking for a problem to solve — a problem that is already addressed in school systems across the state.
Sexton specifically addressed concerns he says came to him about a book in Cumberland County schools: Me, Earl and the Dying Girl.
To be clear, there was never a formal complaint made to the Cumberland County school system regarding this novel. Director of Schools Ina Maxwell confirmed last week that while there had been inquiries this past school year on various books, no one filed a written formal complaint for any title.
If there had been a complaint, there is a process in place.
The 2012 debut novel by Jesse Andrews centers around high school senior Greg Gaines. Gaines has one friend, Earl, until his mother pushes him to rekindle a childhood friendship with Rachel. Rachel has been diagnosed with leukemia.
Common Sense Media rated the book as appropriate for readers age 14 and older, calling it “extremely clever and funny … there’s something very true in this portrayal of high school chaos and friendship.”
It notes the book does include sexual language, smoking and drug use, and swear words.
Will some parents object to this material? Possibly. Will some parents feel the material is too mature for a child younger than 14? Sure. Will some parents find their child is capable of understanding the themes and lessons, even though they’re younger? Yes. Will some parents have no idea their child is reading this book? Of course.
The complaint process already in place includes a committee of teachers, principals, librarians, parents and even students.
They read the book in question and consider its educational value in a school setting, and then make recommendations to the director of schools. These meetings are advertised and open to the public.
The director of schools also reviews the material. If the director recommends removal, then the matter goes to the board of education, which can uphold the removal or overturn the director’s decision.
The board answers to their constituents.
That policy can handle the materials available in our school libraries, which are often elective reading material and not required reading for a class, as well as instructional materials
in classrooms, like textbooks.
There is also a policy available for parents who object to classroom instructional materials or assignments. They can request, in writing, their child be offered an alternate assignment. Those requests are reviewed by the school principal.
These policies ensure our parents remain in control of their child’s education and can uphold their individual family values.
What Sexton has proposed would put that power in the hands of an appointed textbook commission.
Sexton says “inappropriate” literature has found its way into our schools. He believes we need a uniform statewide procedure regarding school library books. House Bill 2666 and its companion Senate Bill 2247, states the commission will issue guidance for school systems to use when reviewing materials in a library collection to ensure that materials are appropriate for the age and maturity level of students. The textbook commission would establish procedures to review new books to ensure they meet standards — which aren’t elaborated on.
Right now, such decisions are made by people in our community, with the final decision resting with the Cumberland County Board of Education, who are elected by the people of this community.
Already this year Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that requires school libraries to screen materials for “age appropriateness.” Each school must post on their website a list of the materials in their collection.
Another measure would threaten school librarians with criminal penalties if they have books available that some people consider “obscene.” While this bill passed the House, the Senate deferred the bill to “summer study.”
Rep. Eddie Mannis, R-Knoxville, voted against the measure, saying “I’m just concerned that this legislation could be used to subjectively eliminate education materials that people misjudge to be harmful or offensive strictly due to their own personal prejudice or bias.”
That danger exists with an appointed board promulgating rules on what’s appropriate and what’s not in our local schools.
Perhaps this bill is an effort to compromise. Perhaps this commission could support our schools against repeated complaints of books.
But we already have policies and procedures in place. If people are truly concerned about a book, the path forward is clear. Yet, no one took that path in Cumberland County.
How much time has been spent discussing school libraries this session? How could that time have been better used addressing other issues — issues that don’t already have solutions?
Every school system has a method in place to address concerns over instructional materials.
This bill and the other bills are simply unnecessary.
—Crossville Chronicle
