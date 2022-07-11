About a month ago, Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Education were touting statewide test scores that found Tennessee students were, for the most part, performing near the level of academic proficiency seen before the pandemic disrupted more than two years of education in the state.
At that time, Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn talked about the hard work and efforts of students, teachers and their families, along with the programs implemented by the state — summer learning programs, investment in literacy training and high-quality learning materials.
But in June, Lee was silent as one of his education advisors and a proponent of brining up to 100 new charter schools to Tennessee said teachers were “trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, made the comments at a closed-door reception with Lee, with nearly two hours of video footage passed on to NewsChannel 5 in Nashville.
Arnn made multiple disparaging remarks about teachers:
“We are going to try to demonstrate that you don’t have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.”
“You will see how education destroys generations of people. It’s devastating. It’s like the plague.”
“In colleges, what you hire now is administrators … Now, because they are appointing all these diversity officers, what are their degrees in? Education. It’s easy. You don’t have to know anything.”
Lee said nothing during that reception, which was reported June 30.
A governor who has called on the teachers of this state to do more than they’ve ever been asked to do over the course of the pandemic — and we asked plenty of our teachers before that — said nothing.
A governor whose wife is a former teacher said nothing.
He said nothing over the holiday weekend. He said nothing on Tuesday.
Finally, as bipartisan criticism rightly mounted, he spoke Wednesday about Arnn’s comments. But his comments fell short of what we should expect of our governor, who heads a public education system serving hundreds of thousands of students.
Instead, Lee touted increases in public education funding and teacher salaries during his time in office. He added, “I fully support our public schools in this state and our teachers as well.”
But he did not say he believed Arnn’s assessment of teachers and their work was wrong.
Instead, he said Arnn was criticizing “left-leaning activists” in public education and comments about teachers being from the “dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges” weren’t really about Tennessee teachers.
That is a pretty disingenuous statement when the comment was specifically about teachers and about how public education is a “plague.”
And Arnn, according to a Hillsdale College spokesperson, believes he was “criticizing the educational bureaucracy that has done a great disservice to both teachers and students.”
Arnn’s disdain for educators would be disturbing in any light. But Lee wants him to bring 50-100 publicly supported charter schools to Tennessee. That elevates the comments from disturbing to alarming and appalling.
Our public school teachers sacrifice for their students. They give them their time and attention in the classroom. They spend money out of their own pockets to create engaging classrooms and ensure students have what they need to learn. They spend countless hours after school volunteering with student clubs, coaching athletic teams or serving on school committees to help make our schools better. They work hour upon hour completing lesson plans and grading papers, often when they could be spending time with their own families. Our teachers deserve our respect and our thanks.
They deserve our governor’s support.
