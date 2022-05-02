It’s Election Day.
If you didn’t vote during early voting or by absentee ballot, today is your last opportunity to vote in the Cumberland County Primary Election and the 13th Judicial District primary.
Such local elections often do not spur a lot of participation. That’s unfortunate, because the people we elect in our community impact the services and offices we rely on every day.
From the register of deeds you count on to record your deed properly upon purchase to the trustee who manages the county’s funds and tracks property tax payments, to our sheriff who works to keep us safe, these offices are critical to our quality of life.
We need good leaders in our offices, especially as our community goes through a growth spurt. There will be challenges ahead, and we need to make sure the people we elect can guide our community through those challenges to find solutions.
Polls are open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. You must vote in-person at your assigned precinct. If you aren’t sure which precinct you vote at, contact the Election Commission at 931-484-4919. They can help you find where you need to be.
Remember your valid state or federal photo ID. You must have it in order to vote.
The Crossville Chronicle will post results from the election as they become available tonight.
—Crossville Chronicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.