The deadline to register to vote is just around the corner. Would-be voters have until Oct. 5 to register online, by mail or in-person at the Cumberland County Election Commission.
Our Administrator of Elections Jill Davis and her staff stand ready to assist potential voters in registering to vote so that their voice may be heard on Nov. 3. The office, at 2 S. Main St., Suite 105, is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can also register online at ovr.govote.tn.gov.
We often hear the politicians tell us “this is the most important election in our history.” Hyperbole aside, every election impacts the people of our great nation — from the municipal and county elections all the way up to the national races we see on the news every night.
After you’ve registered to vote, start studying the different candidates and then go vote.
If you’d like to request an absentee ballot, you must do so by contacting the Cumberland County Election Commission no later than Oct. 27. Ballots are sent by mail and must be returned by mail, so don’t delay on making your application.
Tennessee offers multiple reasons voters may use to request an absentee ballot:
•You’re age 60 or older
•You will be outside the county during the early voting period and Election Day
•You or your spouse are full-time college students at a school outside your county
•You are a candidate for office
•You are observing a religious holiday
•You are serving on jury duty
•You are serving as an election official
•You have a physical disability and an inaccessible polling place
•You are a commercial driver or transportation worker working outside the state or county during the open hours of early voting and election day
•You are a member of the military, a military family member or an overseas voter
•You are hospitalized, ill or physically disabled — including individuals with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19
•You are the caretaker of a person who is hospitalized, ill or physically disabled
Requests for an absentee ballot can be made by mail, fax or email. Be sure to include your name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, address to mail the ballot, election you wish to participate in and the reason for your absentee request. You must also sign this request or, if applying by email, a scanned image of your signature.
The Tennessee Secretary of State website includes an absentee request form you can use, sos.tn.gov.
Members of the military, their families, and overseas citizens can receive their ballot by email. The state also offers a print disability absentee ballot for individuals with vision loss or certain physical disabilities.
Everyone else will get a printed ballot that must be returned by mail.
Tennessee will offer absentee ballot tracking this year, as well. Visit tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup after making your request to see when your ballot is mailed, and track it all the way back to the election commission.
The early voting period will be Oct. 14-29, with the Cumberland County Election Commission offering in-person voting Monday-Saturday at their office on Main St. Polls will be open for voting from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
You can also vote at your voting precinct on Nov. 3.
We hope everyone takes advantage of one of these opportunities to let your voice be heard this election season.
