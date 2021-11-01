Among the bills that raced through the Tennessee General Assembly this past week was a bill that would allow school board elections to become partisan circuses.
The bill, which has not yet been signed by Gov. Bill Lee, was one of a flurry of bills passed in the wee hours of Saturday. It allows local parties to call for a primary election for school board members.
Proponents said it would add more transparency to the election process. Voters would be able to enter the voting booth and see an R or D or I — for independent — by a candidate’s name.
If our state leaders want greater transparency in our local elections, introducing the vitriol of partisan politics is the wrong answer. And voting based solely on a letter by a name does not serve the students sitting in classrooms across our state.
Right now, these elections are by law nonpartisan elections. Candidates can’t even put a party on their signs. It’s not allowed because the purpose of a school board member is to make policy for schools based on what is best for the students.
These locally elected individuals represent their community. They represent their neighbors, the teachers, the students and the parents of the more than 7,000 students attending Cumberland County schools.
Locally, the Chronicle asks candidates to share information about their experience, education and ideas through a candidate announcement. We also plan to publish surveys completed by candidates ahead of the August general election, when school board representatives for the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th districts will be elected.
No, candidates don’t have to complete this information, but we’ll let you know who doesn’t wish to answer questions. That’s part of informing the public, as well.
Voters need to use that information and what the candidates say at forums or on their campaign sites to understand why someone is running and what they hope to accomplish.
At its heart, the election of school board members should be about ideas and vision for a better future.
To vote by a letter after a name is lazy. We need to expect more from our electorate and from our candidates.
The Tennessee School Boards Association represents most of the boards of education in our state. Executive Director Tammy Grissom told the Tennessean last week, “TSBA supports nonpartisan elections as this type of election ensures educational policy is made by those whose undivided attention and interests are devoted to education.”
That’s what we should all expect from our boards of education. That doesn’t mean we’ll always agree on their decisions. Let them answer to the voters if their constituents feel they have fallen short of the goal of serving students.
But don’t disqualify people because of party affiliation.
We hope Lee vetoes this measure. If he doesn’t, we hope the local parties refuse to participate in partisan school board elections.
—Crossville Chronicle
