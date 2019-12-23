Many of us will pause this week and gather with family around a Christmas tree. We’ll exchange gifts and hopes for happiness and good fortune in 2020.
We will also be taking time to remember others. As the end of the year approaches, many people open their hearts to help charitable causes in their community. Even without an Elf on a Shelf to track our naughty and nice actions, we often are more inclined to look for the good in others and practice more patience when people do things that we may not appreciate.
We talk of the spirit of the season — of kindness, charity and love for our neighbors.
Imagine if we all kept this spirit in our hearts throughout the year. What a wonderful world it would be.
Tomorrow, the Chronicle will publish its Volunteers in Action celebration of volunteerism in our community. These folks were nominated by the readers for recognition, but they are but a few of the thousands of people in our community who keep the spirit of Christmas alive throughout the year. You are all a force for good in our community, and so many people are blessed because of you.
Ebeneezer Scrooge, at the end of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol,” says, “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.”
Let us all resolve in the coming year to do the same.
Treat others with kindness. Offer patience and compassion. Look for opportunities to lift others up.
You never know what impact your actions will have on others. And you will likely be surprised at the impact on your own life, as well.
—Crossville Chronicle
