Another election cycle is upon us and it is time once again to review policies of the Crossville Chronicle relating to what can and cannot be published as news and what must be paid advertisement.
The August election includes the county general election: Cumberland County Commission, Cumberland County Board of Education and Property Assessor; and the state primary: Tennessee House of Representatives, U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.
Colleen Mall is the only candidate for the 9th District county commission seat while Joe Sherrill and Charley Wilson vie for the 6th District seat. Both seats were appointed by the commission earlier in the year and the election is to fill the seat for the remainder of the unexpired terms, ending in August 2022.
The BOE races include Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Robert Safdie, 2nd District, Chris King, 6th District, and Teresa Boston, 8th District, are unopposed. Anita Hale and Brian McDonald seek the 4th District seat.
In the primary elections, Republican Cameron Sexton and Democrat Robyn Deck are unopposed in their respective primaries for the 25th District House of Representatives seat.
Rep. John Rose is unopposed in the Republican primary for U.S. House of Representatives, and Christopher Finley qualified for the Democratic primary.
The U.S. Senate race has attracted multiple candidates on both sides of the aisle. Democratic candidates are Marquita Bradshaw, Gary Davis, Robin Kimbrough, James Mackler and Mark Pickrell. The Republican ticket holds Clifford Adkins, Natisha Brooks, Byron Bush, Roy Cope, Terry Dicus, Tom Emerson Jr. George Flinn Jr., Bill Hagerty, Jon Henry, Kent Morrell, Glen Neal, John Osborne, Aaron Pettigrew, David Schuster and Manny Sethi.
The following is an informational list for candidates and our readers:
•Each candidate can submit a formal announcement of their candidacy that should include a brief biographical sketch, experience relating to the job being sought, why they are seeking office and what their goals are should they be elected. A photo is preferred but optional. Only one announcement will be published.
•The Chronicle will publish free of charge announcements of public forums that feature all candidates seeking specific offices. The purchase of advertising for these meetings is encouraged to increase the chances for maximum exposure.
•The Chronicle will publish free of charge notice of political party gatherings which feature all candidates on the ballot of that political party.
•The Chronicle will not announce “Meet the Candidate” nights, luncheons, barbeques, fish fries, etc., for individual candidates. Those announcements should be promoted in paid advertising.
•The Chronicle will not accept any letters of local endorsements of specific candidates. Persons wishing to endorse a candidate may do so by purchasing an advertisement promoting their favorite. To purchase an endorsement ad or any other advertisement, call 484-5145 and ask for Kristin or Becky.
No political letters or news releases will be accepted ten days before the election. This is to ensure that the Chronicle is not used to blindside candidates. Late accusations give the candidates little or no opportunity to respond and we have this policy in the interest of fair play.
Candidates or the public having questions about our policies or what is allowed versus what is not may call the Chronicle and speak to Heather or Cheryl at 484-5145.
