Internet complaints were once common in Cumberland County.
People couldn’t get internet. If they could get internet, they couldn’t get internet at advertised speeds. If internet was available close by, they were too far away.
Since February 2020, more than $16 million in grants have been awarded to internet providers committed to expanding access to fast, reliable internet.
One of the keys to providers being able to apply for those state and federal grants was information from the public on internet service. Grant programs relied on Federal Communications Commission maps of service areas that showed much of Cumberland County was served by “high-speed internet,” defined as 25 megabytes per second download speed and 3 megabytes per second upload speed. That’s the minimum speeds to be considered broadband internet.
Those maps were made using information from internet providers, and serving just one address in a census block allowed them to say they served the area — even though many residents were unable to access that service.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster’s 2019 survey showed that much of the county struggled with internet access. The maps were challenged and other providers were able to get the funding they needed to expand service to new areas.
It’s not a fast process to build out the infrastructure necessary to serve a county our size, but work has started.
Now, Tennessee is looking for information on service availability, and they’ve upped the bar. They are looking at areas unserved by even faster internet — 100 megabytes per second download speed and 20 megabytes per second upload speed.
But they need our help.
Residents are asked to visit https://bit.ly/3GVfgs2 and search service by address. If you find the map has incorrect information on the service available, you can provide feedback at https://bit.ly/3xsWk0U.
Internet is no longer a luxury. It’s a basic utility people need to access education, commerce, health care and entertainment. Part of ensuring our community has access to this vital resource is making sure regulators and funding agencies have correct information about the service we do have. They can’t help us if they don’t know the extent of the problem.
—Crossville Chronicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.