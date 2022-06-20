Almost a third of Cumberland County’s residents are 65 or older. Some have retired from their life’s labors and are enjoying retirement. Some continue to work. Some spend their days volunteering. Some spend their time with family.
They enrich our community and our lives with their insight, their generosity and their helpfulness.
Sadly, seniors are also vulnerable to people intent on taking advantage of them. And as seniors age and become less able to care for themselves, they can fall prey to abusers.
Earlier this month, Tennessee recognized World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with a goal of educating the community on the signs of abuse and empowering people with resources to respond.
Last year, Tennessee’s Adult Protective Services program received more than 21,000 reports of suspected abuse. Most of these reports involved neglect, which is when basic needs of a dependent adult go unmet.
Neglect may be due to a caregiver’s inability to provide the care needed or an intentional failure to meet these important needs. It can also be due to a senior’s inability to care for himself or herself. If left unheeded, neglect can result in life-threatening situations.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services and Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability say you should look for the following signs of neglect: unusual weight loss, malnutrition and dehydration; untreated physical problems, such as bed sores; unsanitary living conditions; being left unbathed; unsuitable clothing or covering for the weather; and unsafe living conditions.
Individuals can report suspected abuse and neglect at 1-888-APS-TENN (1-888-277-8366), or online at reportadultabuse.dhs.tn.gov.
Seniors can also fall prey to financial exploitation. Each year, millions of Americans lose their hard-earned money to scammers. Many seniors are also targeted for identity theft scams.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance suggests seniors establish a trusted contact with their banking institutions. This may be a family member, an accountant, an attorney, or someone else you believe will respect your privacy and be able to handle the responsibility.
These individuals cannot make financial decisions or access accounts. Instead, your financial institutions can reach out to them to confirm your contact information, health status, or the identity of legal guardians or holder of power of attorney.
Seniors can protect themselves from identity theft by taking care with disclosure of personal information. Shred paperwork that includes sensitive information like Social Security numbers, banking information or passwords. Monitor your credit report and bank and credit card statements. Use direct deposit to prevent theft of benefit checks.
Always know who you are doing business with. Do not purchase insurance policies, make investments, or give money to strangers who call or visit unannounced. Make sure insurance agents or investment advisors are licensed to work in the state before you do business with them.
Do not give your sensitive information to someone over the phone unless you initiated the call. If someone threatens you with harm or arrest unless you send them gift cards or wire transfer, hang up immediately.
Find more resources at tn.gov/commerce/elder.html.
—Crossville Chronicle
