School is back in session.
You may have noticed more traffic on your morning or afternoon commutes, especially if you must travel through a school zone. There are also buses out transporting precious cargo mornings and evenings.
Whether you have a child in school or not, there are many things you can do to help keep our children safe this school year.
First, give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going. This will also reduce your stress when you stop for crosswalks or buses or slow down in school zones.
Second, watch your speed. School zones often have children and pedestrians crossing streets or walking on sidewalks. Reducing your speed gives you more time to react should you need to stop suddenly.
Next, stop for school buses that are picking up and dropping off students. The caution lights on the bus will be flashing and the stop sign will be extended. Drivers on both sides of the road should stop — children may need to cross the street to their home.
Make sure you put down the cellphone and reduce driving distractions so that you can react to hazards appropriately.
Finally, be a courteous driver. Don’t tailgate other cars. Use your turn signal. Come to complete stops at stop signs, don’t block intersections, and always give pedestrians the right of way.
Help make our roadways safer for everyone this school year.
