Thank you for your service.
To the men and women of the U.S. Armed Services, the veterans and their families, a simple thank you is not enough to repay the service you have given this nation.
From the older generation who answered the call to serve to the volunteers who step forward today, our nation owes you a debt — one we unfortunately fall short of delivering at times.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports an estimated 18.9 million veterans living in the United States, approximately 13.4%. There are more than 6,600 veterans living in Cumberland County.
Our veterans return home from the battlefield with scars we often cannot see while many suffer from the long-lasting effects of traumatic wounds that forever change their lives.
One in five veterans suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, though only half of them seek treatment.
A 2013 study found almost 22 veterans died by suicide every day.
The U.S. Department of Housing estimates there are more than 40,000 homeless veterans on any given night.
Currently, the unemployment rate for veterans is lower than the general unemployment rate, but that hasn’t always been the case as veterans struggle to translate their military skills to civilian jobs.
And thousands of veterans are currently waiting for the government to recognize their illness could be a direct result of their service to this country as a list of “presumptive conditions” has languished in red tape for addition to the list of conditions presumed to be related to Agent Orange exposure.
A Nov. 1 article in Military Times says more than 83,000 Vietnam veterans with bladder cancer, hypothyroidism or Parkinson’s symptoms would be impacted if the conditions were added. Hundreds of thousands more veterans could be impacted if hypertension were added to the list of conditions.
Veterans in need of medical care face long wait times to see doctors in the Veterans Administration health care system. The most recent wait time at Alvin C. York Veterans’ Administration Medical Center to see a primary care physician is 27 days. Though there are community clinics scattered around the state, many older veterans have serious health conditions and transportation can be a barrier.
Recently, a Vietnam-era veteran contacted the Chronicle. He’s had difficulty navigating the VA healthcare system, with ongoing delays in his care. He said he knew of a transportation program he believed he should qualify for, but he’d only learned of it through happenstance.
“Why do they have to make it so difficult?” he asked.
We have no answer. We can, however, offer resources we hope can help him and other veterans.
•Cumberland County Veterans Service Officer Bill Ward can assist veterans with their benefit claims, military records, and accessing a variety of federal, state and local government and private programs to assist veterans. Call 931-456-0090.
•The Tennessee service officer for the Disabled Veterans of America can be reached at 615-695-6384.
•AMVETS National Service Officer for Tennessee, 615-695-6360.
•The Veterans Crisis Line connects veterans and active-duty service personnel in crisis and their families with VA responders via a confidential, toll-free hotline, online chat, or text service. Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, text 838255 or chat online at veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/chat.
•Homeless veterans can call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans, available 24/7, at 1-877-424-3838 or Homeless Advocacy for Rural Tennessee, 931-484-3207.
There are many other resources available, with service organizations, nonprofit organizations and government agencies focusing on specific areas of need.
Many organizations in our community also assist veterans with their needs. As you give your thanks to soldiers and veterans for their service, consider also supporting organizations that help veterans access the care they need, the benefits they earned and the emergency help that allows them to live fuller, healthier lives after their service.
—Crossville Chronicle
