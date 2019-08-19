Whole blood, platelets, plasma — every two seconds, someone needs one of these products.
Blood is used to treat accident victims, cancer patients, surgery patients and others. And medical science has no way to manufacture this precious resource. Patients depend on their neighbors to roll up their sleeves and donate.
Cumberland Medical Center, like many hospitals across the country, is struggling to ensure an adequate supply of blood products to treat patients — either cancer patients who need a transfusion to counteract the effects of their treatment, new mothers experiencing complications during birth, trauma patients coming into the emergency room or surgical patients.
They need donations of O-positive, O-negative and A-positive blood.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center, with a Crossville donation center at 79 N. Main St., is the exclusive provider of blood products to our local hospital. And donations to the regional blood service ensures your donation is used in this region.
Brian Lee, senior blood bank technician at CMC, said donations from the community are vital for patients. It takes three days from the time someone makes a blood donation for the gift to reach a blood bank. There, blood is tested and screened to ensure it’s compatible with the patient. Antibodies can cause a dangerous reaction.
Lee said individuals in the community often have similar antibodies, increasing the likelihood of a compatible match.
Only 37 percent of the population is eligible to give blood. Unfortunately, less than 10% of those people donate annually.
To donate, you must be 17 years old (or 16 with parental permission), and feeling well that day. The process includes a brief medical history screening and a check of your iron levels. If you’ve traveled to certain areas or have a history of some illnesses, you may not be eligible to give blood right now.
You can give blood every eight weeks.
If you would like to roll up your sleeves and help your community, you can give blood at the MEDIC Donation Center on Main St. It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon. No appointment is necessary to give blood. Call 931-337-0800 to learn more.
It takes about an hour to give blood, but your gift can literally save a life.
—Crossville Chronicle
